Woman Dressed As Witch Paraglides With Broomstick: "Harry Didi Flying"

A daring paragliding stunt by Wandi Wang, also known as 'Hello Didi' on Instagram, has left social media users spellbound. Dressed in a spooky witch costume, complete with a broomstick, Wang's adventure has garnered widespread attention and admiration for her creativity. The thrilling video showcases Wang's unique paragliding style, which has drawn comparisons to the iconic Quidditch scenes from the beloved Harry Potter series.

The video showcases Wang's fearlessness and skill as she confidently soars through the air, broomstick in hand. "Today, I'm going to make all the ski resort pros look up to me. I know skiing I can't beat them, but I can reduce dimensionality. Hahaha, I will fly down," she says in the video.

"Harry Didi flew on a broomstick," the video was captioned.

The clip has sparked widespread awe and admiration, with social media users flooding the comments section with praise and expressions of astonishment.

One user wrote, "Coolest thing ever." Another commented, "Witches have taken flight, sowing their protective spells on the grateful people below."

A third wrote, "I love you, Didi. I one day wish to share a flight with you."

A fourth added, "So cute, but no gloves—you must have been freezing." A fifth said, "This really reframes the fear of skydiving for me. If I had a witch outfit and broom I might actually be good with it."

'Quidditch' is a fictional sport created by J.K. Rowling for the 'Harry Potter' book series. It is a thrilling and magical game played on broomsticks by seven players on each team. The objective of Quidditch is to score points by throwing the Quaffle (a red ball) through one of three hoops on the opposing team's side. Meanwhile, the opposing team tries to block the shots and intercept the Quaffle.

This isn't the first time Wang has made headlines with a themed paragliding stunt. Recently, she also went paragliding dressed in a Santa Claus costume, spreading Christmas cheer from up high.