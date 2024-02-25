Woman Dances In Mumbai Local Train, Railways React

Many people asked the Indian railways to take action.

Of late, the trend of people dancing inside metro trains, railway platforms, and other public places has seen a sharp rise. Such acts are not only annoying for the public, but can also be risky at times. One such video has surfaced on the internet showing a young woman dancing to a Bhojpuri song inside a moving train coach on a local train in Mumbai.

The video shows a woman, dressed in a black crop top and a skirt, getting up from her seat and dancing to a Bhojpuri song. Her dance moves drew the attention of all the passengers in the coach. Further in the video, some people are also seen hiding their faces with bags as they seem uncomfortable about being filmed.

Several people criticised her and called the act a nuisance for other commuters. The post caught the attention of railway authorities. The official X handle of Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate ordered the Central Railway Security Department to look into the incident and take necessary action. They wrote on the platform, "@RPFCR @RPF_INDIA Kindly look into the matter."

Since being shared, the post has amassed a million views and seven thousand likes on X (formerly Twitter).

"Do not allow such vulgar activities in public places ..railway must maitain some decorum of the system .pvt marshalls are more n more advicable..charge heavy fine s n penalty..may avoid such things," said a user.

"This kind of obscenity is day by day increasing in trains and metros.

How/Why no one is taking any action against such vulgar dancing and twerking," said another person.

A third said, "This is too much. I think it shouldn't be allowed in a running train in full public view."

"What's wrong with these influencers," commented a user.