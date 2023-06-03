Woman Created Instagram Account To Find Childhood Friend. Her Wholesome Story Is Now Viral

The clip has accumulated more than 7 million views and over 756,000 likes.

A woman who really wanted to connect with her childhood friend created an Instagram profile and started searching for her, and now her story has gone viral on social media.

The woman, named Neha, created a separate account dedicated to finding her LKG friend Lakshita whose full name she could not recollect. She named the account @finding_Lakshita and shared a single photo of her friend. In the profile's bio, she also added some information about Lakshita. "I'm on a mission to find my long lost childhood friend "Lakshita" age - 21. Her brother - Kunal," she wrote.

In a video shared on Instagram, Ms Neha said that she even started messaging people with the same name as her friend on social media. Eventually, she managed to find Lakshita and reconnected with her. She also updated the bio of @finding_lakshita and added, "The mission was successful. I finally found her".

Sharing the clip from her personal profile, Ms Neha wrote, "Finalllyyyyy!!! I found you. Well... finding you wasn't easy but I did it anyway HAHA! Getting in touch with you after almost 18 years feels unreal".

"So I had a friend named "Lakshita" in LKG (2006). And she went to Jaipur so I lost contact with her. I couldn't even remember her surname... And then...," she explained.

Ms Neha posted the video a few days back. Since being shared, it has gone viral on Instagram. The clip has accumulated more than 7 million views and over 756,000 likes. It has also garnered several reactions from people. "You made me cry," commented Lakshita.

"I'm still searching for my childhood friend. I don't even have her picture hope I find her soon," wrote one internet user. "Littral definition of 'if they wanted they would'," said another.

A third commented, "Finally found a precious reel". "Sometimes social media is a great way to help," expressed fourth.