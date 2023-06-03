Video Of A Tiger Clinging Onto Tourist Bus During Jungle Safari Goes Viral

The timing and location of the video is not known.

Tigers are rare, elusive animals, which is why the thrill of spotting one during a jungle safari is unmatched. But imagine the same animal getting too close to you or following you in the middle of your safari. One such incident captured on video has now come to light, wherein a bunch of tigers are seen following a tourist bus during the safari.

The clip, shared on Twitter by user @Bellaasays2, shows a tourist vehicle moving through a tiger enclosure. A few seconds later, one of the big cats can be seen advancing towards the bus. Thereafter, the wild cat clings to the vehicle and starts moving with it.

Watch the video below:

Surprisingly, none of the passengers in the caged bus seemed scared.

The Twitter user shared the video just two days back and since then it has accumulated more than 81,000 views and over 2,500 likes. People on the micro-blogging site reacted with mixed views on the development.

"Adventure- not for the weak," wrote one user. "That's how the zoos should be. Humans inside the cage and not the other way round," commented another.

A third user said, "Well, if they already had their daily meal it would be thrilling to see. But if they hadn't already eaten... it would be 'very scary'". A fourth added, "God...they think it's meals on wheels".

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, earlier this year, a group of tourists riding a four-wheeler on a safari had a harrowing experience when an angry tiger charged at them as they were watching and capturing pictures of the wild cat. The incident took place near Ji Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Susanta Nanda posted the video of the terrifying encounter on Twitter.

