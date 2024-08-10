Woman Books Flights, Hotel For Destination Wedding Only To Find Out She's Uninvited. Read Post

The Reddit post has accumulated more than 3,000 upvotes. (Representative pic)

A woman recently took to Reddit to slam her husband's niece for being "inconsiderate" and "tacky" after she organised a destination wedding and then tied the knot a month early without telling guests. In a post shared to the "r/weddingshaming" subreddit, the user detailed her frustration with the niece for her lack of communication surrounding the last-minute decision. According to the post, titled "You're invited to our wedding! Oh, never mind," the niece announced her engagement 14 months ahead of the wedding date.

The Reddit user shared that her husband's niece, Jennifer and her fiance asked guests to make reservations early to ensure spots at the hotel and event, and the user obliged. Seventh months later, the couple "reiterated the importance of booking everything asap (as soon as possible)". However, about a month before the scheduled wedding, the Reddit user said she received a shock when the father of the bride mentioned that Jennifer had gotten married the previous weekend, "albeit in a new destination and with a very scaled-down number of guests present," she wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

This information naturally was jarring for the woman as she had made reservations at the couple's request months prior. "Until this point, we had never been apprised of any new developments or changes to the original plans!" the post read. "No card, no email, NOTHING! And because we only learned the news after the fact, it was too late to cancel our reservations and/or change our flight. Consequently, we were out quite a bit of money!" the woman said.

Further, in the post, the woman expressed sympathy for the couple, acknowledging that circumstances may have been out of their control. However, she reiterated her frustration with the way the couple communicated with their guests.

"The thing is, I understand that that life happens, and sometimes plans change. In this case, Jennifer and her beau actually had a valid reason(it's a long story) for doing what they did. But I DON'T understand why we weren't told about the change in plans before the actual new wedding took place!" she wrote.

"I think even letting us and the other dis-invited know via a mass email would have been better than NO communication at all," the post concluded. "Breach of etiquette, inconsiderate, and yes, Tacky!"

In the comments section, the Redditor also clarified that the ceremony was not just a precursor to the original but was the one and only wedding. The couple's "scaled-back wedding was all they had," she wrote. "They had totally canceled the OG destination wedding...they just couldn't be bothered to let most of us know that!" she said.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, some users expressed sympathy for the Redditor, while others shared their own experiences. "Yeeesh, what would have happened if you hadn't run into her dad? Or if he hadn't bothered to mention it? I wonder if there are still guests planning to go with no idea that the wedding is off now," wrote one user.

"Since the trip is non-refundable, just go for vacation. It'll probably be more fun without the wedding BS," expressed another. "That is absurd. They should be compensating their guests. I can't imagine doing something so incredibly rude and selfish," commented a third Reddit user.