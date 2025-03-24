Woman Backs Out Of Best Friend's Wedding After Receiving Rs 70,000 Attending Cost

A woman backed out of her best friend's wedding after receiving an email detailing the hefty cost of a "bridesmaid package." Initially, she was thrilled and deeply honoured when her longtime friend Megan, whom she had known since school, asked her to be a bridesmaid. However, her excitement quickly turned to shock when, weeks later, she received an email outlining the significant financial commitment expected from each bridesmaid.

In the email, Megan included a spreadsheet outlining the expected costs, which covered the bridesmaid dress, hair and makeup, a gift for the bride, a deposit for the bachelorette party, and an additional fee for miscellaneous expenses. Shocked by the steep financial demands, the woman reached out to Megan, explaining that the total cost was far beyond her budget due to ongoing financial commitments like student loan repayments and other savings goals.

Megan, however, was firm in her stance, insisting that such expenses were "the norm" for modern weddings. "I'm just trying to make sure everything's perfect, and these costs are necessary," she wrote in a post on Reddit. "If you can't afford to be in my wedding, I understand, but I can't change the plans for everyone else."

The situation has since sparked an online debate, with many weighing in on the growing financial pressures placed on bridesmaids and wedding participants.

A user wrote, "If you can't afford it, you can't afford it. You can simply say, I love you and than you for asking me to be in your wedding but I will have to decline due to financial constraints. I would still love to attend and support you."

Another user wrote, "Your bestie is being a bridezilla. If she's really your bff she'd understand that what she's asking of you & the rest of the bridal party is too much. She's asking you & everyone else to pay roughly $1,100 to be in her wedding. That's not a friend, stand your ground."

"You're under no pressure to say no and go your own way. Weddings are expensive, sure, but this is beyond ridiculous," the third user wrote.