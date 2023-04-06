Woman Asks Internet To Remove Boys Photobombing Her Pic, People Come Up With Hilarious Edits

The picture was clicked in Delhi's Khan Market

These days, there is a new online trend of people asking internet users to edit their photos if someone is photobombing them. A Delhi-based woman had a similar request when she asked the internet to help edit her image, and people obliged with hilarious results.

On Wednesday, Shweta Kukreja shared a picture of herself dressed in a black t-shirt and shorts, walking along the lanes of Khan Market in Delhi. However, the candid photo was photobombed with two boys walking in front of her. So, naturally, she was not happy with the outcome as she wanted a solo shot.

"Can someone remove those boys in the background?" she wrote on Twitter, along with her photo.

See the tweet here:

Can someone remove those boys in the background? pic.twitter.com/gJsM9Uq0NK — Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) April 5, 2023

Since being shared, the picture has gone viral, with more than 4,400 likes and more than 200 retweets.

As requested, many people came to her rescue and used their creative editing tools to edit out the two boys. However, some also did a little extra to the image by adding some funny elements and other people. The post soon started a meme fest, and the results are just hilarious.

One user said, ''Whenever I see something like this i get excited for the replies.'' Another commented, ''Enjoy the amazing editing skills of people.'' A third joked, ''They are looking more aesthetic, do you mind removing urself out?''

See some results here:

From inserting pictures of people who were featured in viral memes to photoshopping her in exotic places, people didn't disappoint.

You look cute:) pic.twitter.com/9aWlJDJ1VJ — Queen of Sheba (@malikzaadi_) April 6, 2023