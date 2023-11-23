Woman Asks For Refund After Finding About Husband's Affair, Ryanair Replies

The post has amassed over 4 million views and left some users in splits.

European budget airline Ryanair is known for its savage responses to complaints. On Wednesday, an X user asked the airline for a refund of their ticket after she discovered her husband cheating on her. The traveller wrote, "@Ryanair hi I booked flights for myself and my husband to go away I've just found out his having an affair! Can you refund the flights or at least change my name to his bit on the sides as she's welcome to him!"

Replying to her, the airline, known for its witty responses said, "emotional baggage costs extra, Karlie."

emotional baggage costs extra, Karlie https://t.co/fnOgCWzt1d — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 22, 2023

This answer amassed a lot of reactions on social media with many people posting laughing emojis in the comments section.

A person commented, "emotional baggage is the heaviest... excess baggage fees will be charged."

"Lol savage. This is the best customer feed online," added a second person.

"Everything costs extra," commented a user.

"Hahaha brutal but very funny!" remarked a person.

"This is the only post on X that has made me LOL all day. Thank you," added a person.

A user stated, "The only thing rougher than Ryanair landings is their Twitter replies."

"*laughs in excess baggage*" remarked a person.

Earlier, a woman travelling from Ryanair in Europe shelled out extra money for what she thought would be a window seat. But unfortunately, her seat didn't have any windows.

The infuriated passenger tweeted a picture of the seat she got on the flight. The passenger, Martaverse, along with the picture wrote, "Seriously @Ryanair I paid for the window seat."

On this, the airline responded to the passenger with the same picture but encircled the small circular glass opening they had on their emergency door, justifying that they did offer a window seat to the passenger.