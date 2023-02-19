Woman Asks ChatGPT To Write 'Polite And Firm' Email To Airline After Flight Delay. See result

The video has accumulated more than two million views and over 54,000 likes.

OpenAI's ChatGPT, which was launched in November last year, has gained a lot of attention worldwide. The chatbot is a comprehensive language tool that generates responses to different requests. From working on assignments and writing emails, to addressing commonly asked inquiries, the bot is doing it all and has prepared us for the new stages of technological evolution. Now, a woman used the AI bot and instructed it to write to the airline a "polite but passively aggressive and firm" email after a six-hour delay in flight.

Taking to Instagram, Cherie Luo shared a video showing the quick email composed by the chatbot. "This is the future. What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT?" she wrote in the caption of her post.

Watch the video below:

The video opens with the text insert, "Our flight was delayed six hours. I asked ChatGPT to write an email to the airline." It then shows the woman's request. It reads, "Write a polite but passively aggressive and firm email to an airline. My flight was delayed by 6 hours with no updates while we were at the airport. The priority pass lounge did not admit us even after we waited for over 3 hours on their waitlist."

Soon, the AI bot starts writing the email expressing "frustration and disappointment" on behalf of Ms Luo. Interestingly, it addresses every aspect of the request and expresses optimism for future "improvements" in the airline's handling of flight delays and passengers' priorities.

Ms Luo shared the clip in December but the video is gaining traction on social media now. It has accumulated more than two million views and over 54,000 likes. In the comment section, while some users called ChatGPT "awesome", others called it "brilliant".

Also Read | "Good Thing": IBM Chief Says AI Will Replace "Clerical White Collar Work"

"This is actually brilliant use of chat gpt," wrote one user. "chatGPT is damn awesome," said another.

"Honestly, Chat GPT amazes and scares me at the same time," commented a third. "THIS is the perfect use of Chatgpt lmao. The professional emails you wish you don't have to write," expressed fourth.

Meanwhile, many chatbots created using artificial intelligence are gaining prominence across the globe. While Google recently launched its AI chatbot called Bard, Microsoft released its AI bot called Bing. Chinese web giant Baidu has also sprung into action as it recently announced its latest chatbot would be released in March.

Featured Video Of The Day Ranbir Kapoor Shares A Fun Moment With The Paparazzi