Woman Accidentally Dyes Her Cat Yellow. Pics Leave Internet Amused

A cat in Thailand is now sporting bright yellow fur.

The Internet is in love with a yellow cat. Yes, you read that right. While bright yellow cats may not be readily found in nature, a concerned pet parent in Thailand accidentally transformed her feline into something resembling Pikachu with a turmeric scrub. According to Ladbible, Thammapa Supamas from Thailand was worried after she noticed her beloved pet cat had developed a fungal infection on one of its limbs. To treat the infection, she decided to apply a turmeric scrub on the white cat.

Big mistake.

While turmeric or haldi is prized for its antifungal and antibacterial properties, it also stains easy. Ms Supamas learned first-hand just how easily it stains when she ended up dyeing her cat yellow with the turmeric scrub.

Photos shared on Facebook two days ago show the poor cat with her fur transformed into a brilliant bright yellow from its usual snow-white hue.

The pictures have gone viral on social media, collecting thousands of 'likes' and amused comments. Many compared the unnamed cat to Pikachu the pokemon, while Harry Potter fans remembered a memorable spell from the first book of the superhit series.

"Sunshine, daisies, butter mellow, turn this stupid fat cat yellow. Ron was just goofed up a spell for cats," wrote one person on 9Gag.

"I want my own Pikachu toooooo!" another said.

The cat's owner also shared a few digitally-altered pics comparing her pet to the pokemon, according to Mashable.

The good news, however, is that the remedy seems to have worked, for Ms Supamas also shared photos of the cat's limb healing after the turmeric treatment.

In 2016, a seagull that fell into a container of chicken tikka masala and came out bright orange in colour had similarly turned into a social media sensation.