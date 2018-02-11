At Winter Olympics, Norwegian Scores Bronze And Best Moustache Title

"Norway's Robert Johansson has won the Moustache Games," joked a person.

Offbeat | | Updated: February 11, 2018 12:00 IST
23 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
At Winter Olympics, Norwegian Scores Bronze And Best Moustache Title

Norway's Robert Johansson won bronze in ski-jumping at the Winter Games in South Korea

Pyeongchang, South Korea:  Robert Johansson soared through sub-zero winds to win ski-jumping bronze at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics but most of the talk afterwards focused on his magnificent ginger moustache.

The 27-year-old's eye-catching facial hair quivered as he flew into third place in the normal hill event, where spectators and even competitors shivered in temperatures that plumbed minus 12 degrees Celsius (10 Fahrenheit) but felt much colder with a fierce wind gusting off the mountain.

The blustery conditions caused numerous delays when the jumpers finally finished well beyond midnight on Saturday night.

Johansson however was warmed by the rabid attention on his handlebar moustache.

"I started it two years ago and it's been good for me," he told reporters, smiling, after grabbing the first Olympic medal of his career.

"I started getting compliments for it and just went with it."

Andreas Wellinger of Germany might have won gold to stun reigning double Olympic champion Kamil Stoch, but Twitter users were more obsessed with the curling foliage adorning Johansson's upper lip.

"Norway's Robert Johansson has won the Moustache Games," joked one.

Comments
Close [X]
Another chipped in: "Best thing in the Winter Olympics so far: Robert Johansson's moustache!"


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click for more trending news


Trending

winter olympics 2018Winter Games in South KoreaWinter Games

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................