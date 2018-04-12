Winds Bring Down 23-Storey Wooden Tower Like A Pack Of Cards In China Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident

Powerful winds have managed to knock down a 23-storey wooden tower under construction in China. A video captures the moment the strong Gale-force winds take the tower down as if it were made up of a pack of cards.According to South China Morning Post , the incident occurred in Kaili, China's Guizhou province last week. While the city's weather bureau had predicted the winds may only cause "slight structural damage", they were strong enough to reduce the tower to a pile of debris.Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.The city government is looking into the matter.But this building isn't the only structure in China to be knocked down by gale-force winds.Last week, a 19-metre (or 62-foot) bronze replica of China's first emperor Qin Shi Huang was blown out of its pedestal. According to local media reports, the fall flattened "the emperor's likeness like a pancake."The giant statue weighed about six tonnes.Click for more trending news