Winds Bring Down 23-Storey Wooden Tower Like A Pack Of Cards In China

According to South China Morning Post, the incident occurred in Kaili, China's Guizhou province last week. While the city's weather bureau had predicted the winds may only cause "slight structural damage", they were strong enough to reduce the tower to a pile of debris.
Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.
The city government is looking into the matter.
Gale force winds bring down wooden tower under construction in Kaili, China pic.twitter.com/DNJrWTJhQb- China Xinhua News (@XHNews) April 12, 2018
But this building isn't the only structure in China to be knocked down by gale-force winds.
Last week, a 19-metre (or 62-foot) bronze replica of China's first emperor Qin Shi Huang was blown out of its pedestal.
Comments
The giant statue weighed about six tonnes.
