Wimbledon's Poster Of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic Performing 'Naatu Naatu' Step Goes Viral

The craze of the award-winning movie 'RRR' does not seem to end. The song, which won an Oscar this year, has amassed a massive fan following in many parts of the world. Almost every day, videos of people dancing to the electrifying track 'Naatu Naatu' appear on social media. However, this time around, a poster of tennis legends Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic is going viral on the internet. It comes as world number one Mr Alcaraz has warned Mr Djokovic that he won't crack under pressure if the title rivals meet in the Wimbledon final.

The now-viral post was shared by the official handle of Wimbledon on Twitter. In the post, the two sports personalities are dressed in their white tennis shirts and shorts, performing to the hook step of the electrifying song in what appears to be the Centre Court.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the top two seeds are ready for #Wimbledon 😍 pic.twitter.com/O8embrKZ4v — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2023

"Naatu Naatu, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the top two seeds are ready for #Wimbledon," reads the caption of the post. Since being shared, the post has amassed 1.1 million views and 12,800 likes.

"This acknowledgement is bigger than any, I repeat ANY award for RRR," said a user.

"#NaatuNaatu domination! My love for tennis and my favourite song in one frame!" remarked a person.

A third person added, "Indian cinema is all set to take over the world, even the British who once ruled India Never imagined our favorite tennis tournament #Wimbledon mention anything about Indian cinema."

"Hence proved: India gives them their highest viewership," said another user.

"Indian soft power has stormed the world through #NattuNattu," said a fifth user.

"British Grandslam tweeting about RRR . Irony & satisfying," said another user.