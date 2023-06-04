'Will Wait For Abibas Jersey': Internet Takes Dig At Adidas Over Team India's Kit Price

BCCI unveiled the new jerseys on Thursday.

Indian cricket team's newly launched kit, which has been designed by BCCI's new kit sponsor Adidas, has created a buzz on social media, with many expressing their dissatisfaction over the price. According to the official site, the original ODI jerseys are priced at Rs 4,999 each, while the ODI replicas were mentioned to be 2,999. The ODI fan jerseys, on the other hand, have been listed at Rs 999 each.

Cricket fans were quick to show their dissatisfaction over the high price, and they took no time to call out the same on the microblogging site. They pointed out that if they purchased the ripped-off version from any local markets across India they could get it for as much as Rs 50.

"Sir if u go to wankhede 4999 mein you will get 50 jersey," wrote one user. "Abibas zindabad only 200 main mil jayegi (Long live Abibas, will get it for just Rs 200)," said another.

sir if u go to wankhede 4999 mein you will get 50 jersey — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) June 3, 2023

"I will wait for Abibas jersey," commented a third. "500 rs max in any local market," wrote fourth.

Guys Wait for few weeks it will available in roadside shops at ₹200-300 — Rajesh (@itisrajesh_) June 3, 2023

old delhi market

ODI Jersey - 99 rs.

T20I Jersey - 99 rs.

Test Jersey - 99 rs.

ODI Replica Jersey - 99 rs.

ODI fan Jersey - 99 rs. — Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) June 3, 2023

Also Read | Nearly 4,000 People In US Lost Their Jobs In May Because Of AI: Report

I will wait for Abibas jersey — WazZ Dis'Qualified (@im_wazz) June 4, 2023

"After 10-20 days of release simply go to a shop in a sports hub in the city and get it in under 300-400," suggested another.

Palika Bazaar: 150 rs.

Sarojini: 250 rs. — Abhishek (@Abhishek701706) June 3, 2023

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the new jerseys on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the board posted some pictures of the players in the new kit. In the images, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour and others were seen donning the new training kit.

On Saturday, BCCI also shared an advertisement on its official Twitter handle, featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and others from the men's team, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur from the women's team. All the players were seen wearing the new jersey in a high-octane ad. "It will make you feel like a king but will also remind that nothing is bigger than the game," said Kohli in the clip.