'Will Talk After Match': Marriage Chat During IND Vs ENG Semi-Final Goes Viral

With India taking on England in Guyana, the eyes of fans were fixated on the game.

The highly anticipated T20 World Cup semi-final clash between India and England in Guyana on Thursday witnessed a hilarious social media exchange. A user named Naina shared a story on platform X about her cousin Rahul, who sent a text message to Priyanka's father regarding her Shaadi.com profile. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when the reply from the father stated that further discussion would have to wait until after the match.

My cousin was looking for rishta on https://t.co/BMuHYGCkZu during the match and this happened 😂 pic.twitter.com/l7IwmXUKDO — Naina (@Naina_2728) June 28, 2024

This incident perfectly captured the national obsession with cricket in India. With a spot in the finals at stake and the memory of England's 2022 semi-final victory over India fresh in their minds, fans were glued to their screens. The intense match clearly took precedence over even important personal matters, highlighting the unifying power of cricket in the country.

Cricket is a national obsession in India, with a massive following and a significant cultural impact. It's often referred to as a religion in India, with cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni being worshipped like deities.

Cricket has a massive fan base in India, with millions of people tuning in to watch matches, especially when the Indian team is playing. The sport has a huge following across all ages, genders, and regions, and it's a common language that unites the diverse country.

Meanwhile, India are one win away from making history after a dominating show against T20 World Cup defending champions Rohit Sharma and co-set a title clash with South Africa. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked up three wickets each to carry India into the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup title clash against South Africa after outclassing defending champions England by 68 runs in the second semifinal at the Providence Stadium.