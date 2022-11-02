'Will Pay In Advance, Send Link': Twitter's Having Fun Over Blue Tick Fee

Elon Musk today had a message for those complaining about the fee for verification

Elon Musk's move to introduce a monthly fee for a verified badge on Twitter has triggered a meme fest. Among the hilarious responses was a request from actor Kamaal R Khan following the announcement of an $8 monthly fee for a verified badge on Twitter.

Mr Khan, popularly known as KRK, tweeted that he doesn't have time to pay for the blue tick on a monthly basis and offered to pay for five years in advance. Well, that's not it. The actor even asked Mr Musk to share the payment link.

“Dear Elon Musk, I don't have time to pay monthly charges, So I will pay for 5 years in advance. Please, send me the link to pay,” he wrote.

Dear @elonmusk I don't have time to pay monthly charges, So I will pay for 5 years in advance. Pls send me the link to pay. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 1, 2022

Parody account Rofl Gandhi 2.0 shared a frame from 2001 movie Lagaan, likening it to parody accounts tracking the developments over the new verification system.

Parody accounts wale blue tick ka khel dekhte hue 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Qe4CvCI6Wg — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) November 2, 2022

Several users shared memes on shopping after author Stephen King said he won't pay $20 as monthly fee for a blue tick and Mr Musk replied, "How about $8?"

Author Naomi Datta shared Mr Musk's tweet and asked, "Last price bolo". Others shared tweets complaining that the cost will be lower at the Sarojini Nagar market.

Mr Musk today had a message for those complaining about the fee for verification, suggesting that it is here to stay. "To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8," read his tweet.

To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Highlighting the benefits that a user will get with the verified badge, Elon Musk has said, “You will also get: Priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam. Ability to post long video and audio. Half as many ads. And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us.”

Introducing the blue tick fee is the first big change to the micro-blogging site since Elon Musk took over.

