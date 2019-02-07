Why Jawaharlal Nehru Always Wore A Red Rose, Congress Explains With Rose Day Post

"Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru pinned a fresh red rose to his coat everyday," wrote the Congress.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was always seen with a red rose pinned to his coat. In a post shared about an hour ago on Instagram, the Congress explains the reason behind it. Shared on the occasion of Rose Day, the post, which includes a photograph of Jawaharlal Nehru with his signature red rose, explains that he always pinned the flower to his coat in memory of his wife, Kamala Nehru, who died in 1938.

"Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru pinned a fresh red rose to his coat everyday as a reminder of his life with his wife Mrs. Kamala Nehru, who passed away in 1938 after a prolonged illness," reads the post.

The #ThrowbackThursday post collected thousands of 'likes' within minutes of being posted.

"Respect, Love And Peace," wrote one person in the comments section. Others shared rose and heart emojis.

This is not the first time the Congress has dug out old pictures from its archives. A day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's political debut in January, they shared an old black-and-white pic which showed her with her grandmother and Pandit Nehru's daughter, Indira Gandhi.