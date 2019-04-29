Why Google's Best AI Flunked A High School Math Test

Could you be smarter than Google's best AI? Possibly. Google's premiere artificial intelligence program DeepMind recently failed a math test designed for 16-year-old high school students. Despite being trained in the math curriculum a typical UK high school, the AI managed to score only 14 out of 40, leading to the question - what went wrong?

In a world where AI is increasingly becoming more and more sophisticated, even leading to fears that it could one day become smarter than humans, what led to Google's best AI flunking a basic math test?

According to DeepMind research published online on Tuesday, their algorithms were trained in algebra, calculus, probability, and other types of math topics. However, after testing these algorithms, DeepMind found that they struggled to translate the questions.

Futurism explains that the AI struggled to translate a question as it appears on a test - full of words and symbols and functions - into the actual operations needed to solve it.

Since artificial intelligence is built to analyse data by scanning for patterns, it doesn't do well in an area that human beings have mastered - how to turn word problems into equations.

To learn more about this experiment, watch the video.

