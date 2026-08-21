Why Elon Musk Thinks India Needs Starlink Despite 1 Billion Internet Subscriptions

At a time when high-speed 5G and wireless fixed internet are transforming rural India by enabling work from home, remote learning and digital careers from villages, many areas still lack even 4G connectivity. With everyday life and government services increasingly dependent on the internet, the lack of access can make life difficult in rural India. The world's richest person, Elon Musk, believes his satellite internet service Starlink can help those in India who still do not have access to the internet or basic amenities, especially in villages. On Friday morning, Elon Musk reshared a post on X by user DozDesigner (@cb_doge), who argued that India needs Starlink, Musk's satellite internet service, to help expand connectivity in underserved areas across the country.

According to a social media post reshared by Elon Musk, India still has 11,256 villages without 4G connectivity, despite having 1.093 billion internet subscriptions nationwide, including 440.87 million in rural areas. The post also highlighted the country's expanding digital infrastructure, citing more than 850,000 route-km of fibre under the BharatNet project and 80,472 operational Gram Panchayat Points of Presence (PoPs) aimed at improving broadband access in rural regions.

"Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas," he wrote.

Billionaire Elon Musk is positioning Starlink to serve India's underserved and remote regions through its satellite internet network. However, the company is still awaiting final regulatory and security clearances before it can commercially launch its broadband services in the country.

While Starlink has secured key telecom licences in India, its rollout remains subject to additional approvals. Reports in June 2026 said Indian authorities paused the final clearance process amid security concerns, particularly following reports that Starlink terminals were used during the Iran conflict despite the service not being licensed there.​‌