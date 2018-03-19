'Why Do You Love The World?' Asks Viral Ad. Here Are The Wonderful Answers The heartwarming video has already been viewed over 1.6 million times on Facebook

In everyday, regular life there are several moments which drive us up the wall. For most people, there are those moments each day when you hate this or that about the world - too much traffic, a fight with a friend, an argument with the boss, endless queues for bank work, pending errands and no time to do them - the list is endless. This advertisement gives you a second to take a deep breath, forget the hate and think of all that's good in the world. The new ad by a German airline asks a bunch of people why they love the world and the answers are extremely refreshing.Posted on March 15, the video shows citizens from different parts of the world revealing what makes the world great for them. "Because it's so beautiful," says one. "I love the culture, I love the people, I love the countries," says another. "The food by itself - oh my God!" exclaims another.Since being posted, the ad has collected over 1.6 million views, some 25,000 reactions and more than 500 shares.And while the answers in the video are enough to put a smile on one's face, those posted by people on Facebook are only that much more wonderful.Why do you love the world? Tell us using the comments section below.Click for more trending news