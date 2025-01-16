"Why China Smells So Bad?" Pakistani Doctor Sparks Outrage With Controversial Video

A Pakistani doctor and content creator, known as Fani, sparked outrage on social media after posting a video criticizing China. In the video, Fani shared his unpleasant experience upon arriving in China, describing the country as having an "unbearable smell" that made him feel nauseous. He claimed that the "foul smell" persisted throughout his stay, despite having travelled from Dubai. However, he clarified that he eventually became accustomed to the smell after living in the country. Fani also noted that the issue of unpleasant odours is not unique to China, citing similar experiences in European countries.

Watch the video here:

Fani's video sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many users denouncing his comments as disrespectful. Some users, including one who claimed to have lived in China for several years, disputed Fani's account, praising China's hygiene standards and emphasising the country's cleanliness.

One user wrote, "China is hygienic and very clean and even people are so clean how u got a bad smell. I too have gone to China but never faced anything like this in any place here it's so clean and beautiful."

Another commented, "Bro don't bad mouth any country, it's not that we are taught to do. Let Westerners do that, they are good at this. Respect the country which you are in and which allowed you to travel it." A third said, "All lies! Lived in China for more than half a decade and can say that you are lying!"

A fourth added, "Basically, it is a giant falsehood. I've been living in China for two years now, but I've never smelled that odour. They're well-educated, nice, and clean, and I've never witnessed."

Fani, a self-proclaimed "true hustler," is a Pakistani doctor and content creator with over 23,000 subscribers on YouTube and nearly 400 followers on Instagram. According to his profile, Fani has completed his MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) degree.