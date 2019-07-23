Why Anand Mahindra Shared A 3-Year-Old Video Of MS Dhoni

A video of MS Dhoni arriving at an Army camp was shared by Anand Mahindra.

After MS Dhoni's request to train with the parachute regiment of the Territorial Army was approved by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, an old video that shows him in military fatigues has resurfaced on the Internet. The video was shared on Twitter by businessman Anand Mahindra who tagged the cricketer, saying "you look good". The businessman also wittily remarked, "you also look good in the transport allotted to you", subtly referring to a Mahindra SUV featured in the video.

The three-year-old clip shows MS Dhoni, an honorary Lieutenant Colonel, meeting army personnel. The video shows him travelling in a Mahindra XUV500 - a fact that earned him a compliment from the chairman of the Mahindra Group.

"MS, you look good in those military fatigues...and you also look good in the transport allotted to you," wrote Mr Mahindra in his tweet addressed to the former India captain this morning.

This 3 yr old video was posted in my #whatsappwonderbox today. MS, you look good in those military fatigues...and you also look good in the transport allotted to you! 😊 @msdhonipic.twitter.com/TpjoJSyHX5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 23, 2019

His tweet has received over 2,000 'likes' and a ton of comments, with many praising both the cricketer and the car.

In 2015, Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircraft at the Agra training camp.

"It's a real honour as I always wanted to be part of the Indian Army. It's (joining the Indian Army) something that I always wanted to achieve as a kid and now that I have donned the olive greens, my dream has been fulfilled," he had said at the time.

