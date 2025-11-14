'Whole Thing Has Gotten Out Of Control': Bryan Johnson Questions His Anti-Ageing Obsession Post Magic Mushroom

Days after consuming magic mushrooms as an experiment to address his ageing process, Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur who is attempting to defy death through various longevity experiments, stated that this "whole thing" may have gotten out of control.

"I'm in DC for a thing. Packing my longevity for travel is a lot. A pair of underwear and toothbrush would be so much easier. Sometimes I think you're right and this whole thing has gotten out of control and I need to chill," wrote Johnson on X (formerly Twitter).

As the post went viral, a section of social media users poked fun at Johnson that his change in perspective was the mushroom's doing, while others implored him to continue down this path.

"That's the psilocybin talking," said one user while another added: "One mushroom trip and he realised it's all really not that serious."

A third commented: "It's interesting to see your perspective shift. I appreciate your willingness to test all the things for science and the betterment of humanity."

A fourth said: "The mushrooms have had an impact. Psilocybin (and psychedelics more broadly) have one universal, durable impact on pretty much everyone who uses them, regardless of intention. They tend to open people up to different ways of living."

'Making Fun Of Myself'

With the internet speculating about the future of Johnson's 'Dont't Die' initiative, the Blueprint CEO said he wrote the post in zest after his mushroom experience.

"I'm playing with this post, making fun of myself for the insane lengths I go to embody this don't die experiment. Given that people are interested in my mindset post mushrooms and may be unfamiliar with my humour, this post is play and not serious," he wrote.

This is not the first instance when Johnson has hinted about wrapping up his quest for immortality. In July, Johnson said in an interview that he was planning to sell his company as it was "pain-in-the-a**" running it.

"Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it," Johnson said when quizzed on where his commercial and philosophical interests start and stop.

"I've been talking to people about this. I don't need the money, and it's a pain-in-the-a** company," he said, adding: "The problem is now people see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side. I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me. So yeah, I don't want it."

Johnson gained international fame for his full-time commitment to stopping his body's ageing process. He allegedly spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.