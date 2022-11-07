Watch: Anand Mahindra's Hilarious Post On T20 World Cup Prediction

The clip has recorded more than 521k views on Twitter.

Cricket, in India, is not just a game but an emotion. And, things get all the more amped-up during a World Cup. And industrialist Anand Mahindra relates to this spirit. At least this is what we could understand after looking at his latest post on Twitter.

It is a video of a dog trying to balance itself between a tree and a wall just to look at what is happening on the other side. Mr Mahindra wanted the dog to look into the future and tell him who would be in the final of the T20I World Cup 2022.

Mr Mahindra's tweet came hours after Rohit Sharma-led Team India sealed their place in the semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs on Sunday. India will meet England in the semis.

Along with the video, Mr Mahindra wrote, “I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall' of the present. What do you think it saw?”

I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the #T20WorldCup2022 It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall' of the present. What do you think it saw? ???? pic.twitter.com/a5H5OPRiVU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 6, 2022

The clip has recorded more than 521k views on the platform. Cricket enthusiasts have shared their predictions in the reply box.

A user wrote, “It saw…Team India will be standing with the trophy.”

It saw…Team India will be standing with the trophy ???? next Sunday. #T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/18IWtOaHqL — Ashish Singhal (@asinghalin) November 6, 2022

Pointing at the other semi-final game between Pakistan and New Zealand, this person said that it is going to be India vs Pakistan in the final.

India vs Pakistan in finals — Mukul gupta (@beingdoer) November 6, 2022

Echoing a similar sentiment, a person added, “For cricket buffs across the globe it will be a massive day if both India and Pakistan manage to emerge victorious in their respective semifinal matches and in the process enter the summit clash.”

For cricket buffs across the globe it will be a massive day if both India and Pakistan manage to emerge victorious in their respective semifinal matches and in the process enter the summit clash.????❤️ pic.twitter.com/4h2xXI7cEv — Manoj K Jha aka Manu ???? (@manojgjha) November 6, 2022

As per this user, it is going to be India vs New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final.

It will be India vs New Zealand in finals on 13th of Nov in Melbourne and it's Team India who will be the winner finally.

India will bat first in the finals and would score 169.

Chasing 170, NZ will fall short of 11 runs to handover the victory to the truly deserving Team India — Pushkar P Londhe (@pushkarlondhe30) November 6, 2022

“It saw Mr Anand Mahindra watching the match at home and cheering for the Indian team's victory,” read a comment.

It saw Mr Anand Mahindra watching the match at home and cheering for Indian team's victory..???? — Dinesh Joshi (@dnjoshispeaks) November 6, 2022

Referring to Surya Kumar Yadav's magnificent performance in the games, a Twitter user said that he saw Mr Mahindra “giving a Mahindra Thar” to the flamboyant batter.

It saw you giving a Mahindra Thar to #SuryakumarYadav ????https://t.co/WJuKorIoPY — Bharatiya (@Vyangyokti) November 7, 2022

Team India will meet England on Thursday, November 10. Whereas, Pakistan will face New Zealand a day before on November 9. The T20 World Cup Final will take place on November 13, Sunday.

