When Yuzvendra Chahal Tried The Gender Swap Trend - On Rohit Sharma

Yuzvendra Chahal tried FaceApp's gender swap on Rohit Sharma.

If your social media feeds are suddenly full of gender-swapped photos of friends, families and celebrities, it's thanks to a new trend that is going viral online. FaceApp is a photo editing application that allows users to transform their appearance entirely. It allows people to add a smile to a photograph, see what they would look like when they are older and change the gender of the person in the photo. Though this app has been around for some time, and so has the gender-swap filter (it was all the rage last year, thanks to Snapchat), it has exploded in popularity again recently. Now, netizens are spending their time imagining what celebrities would like as members of the opposite sex - and the latest to join this trend is cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter on Thursday to try the gender swap trend - not on himself but on teammate Rohit Sharma. In a tweet that has left thousands amused, he transformed Rohit Sharma into "Rohita Sharma" - omitting the facial hair in favour of long tresses and pink lipstick.

"So cute you looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa," he wrote while sharing the transformation pic. Take a look:

So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45 ❤️???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/HxftQD3Qer — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 18, 2020

His tweet has collected over 93,000 'likes' and more than 6,500 'retweets'. It has also garnered a ton of amused comments from fans.

Many in the comments section tried altering pics of other members of the cricket team.

Aapki v dekh lo.. last row me pehle aap hi ho????????????????❤❤???????? pic.twitter.com/aOr6D4d7Ff — Debashis Sarangi (@dev12yuvi) June 18, 2020

Some imagined Rohit Sharma's reaction to the trasnformation:

Rohit sharma after seeing this pic.twitter.com/ihqHzPxFGS — Manish ➐ (@Man_isssh) June 18, 2020

In fact, it's not just cricketers whose pics have been edited by fans. Take a look at some other #FaceApp transformations that are going viral on social media:

Though gender swap apps are popular online, they have also faced criticism for reinforcing gender stereotypes and sparked heated debates about gender norms.

In 2017, FaceApp had also invited massive backlash with a feature that allowed users to change the ethnicity of a person.