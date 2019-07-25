When Prince Harry Met Jane Goodall With A 'Chimp Greeting'. Watch

Prince Harry and Jane Goodall greeted each other with a 'chimp greeting'.

Prince Harry and renowned primatologist Jane Goodall met at an event on Tuesday. Instead of shaking hands, however, the Duke of Sussex patted Ms Goodall on the head in what is known as a 'chimpanzee greeting'.

A video of the charming greeting that delighted onlookers was shared online by Sussex Royal - the official Instagram account of Prince Harry and Meghan.

The video shows the 85-year-old conservationist instructing Prince Harry to pat her head before they hug. According to the caption, Ms Goodall taught Prince Harry the greeting when they first met.

"The pair share an impromptu dance and 'Chimpanzee Greeting' which Jane taught The Duke when they first met," wrote Sussex Royal while sharing the video on Wednesday.

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 2 million views and hundreds of comments.

"This is adorable," wrote one Instagram user in response to the video. "Love this so much," another added.

According to CNN, Ms Goodall's environmental programme Roots & Shoots is currently holding its global leadership gathering at the Windsor Castle, and Prince Harry stopped by to meet 26 students.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.