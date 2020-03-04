When Justin Trudeau Sat Through A Meeting Holding A 4-Week-Old Baby

Canada PM Justin Trudeau with Baby Scotti during a meeting of the PMO.

Not many babies can claim to have the honour of sitting in on a meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada - but when your father is his official photographer, things are a little different.

On Tuesday, Adam Scotti, official photographer to Justin Trudeau, shared two sweet photos of the Canadian Prime Minister holding his daughter during a meeting of the Prime Minister's Office. The first photograph shows Mr Trudeau, 48, looking at Baby Scotti, while the second one shows him talking to his Chief of Staff Katie Telford while the baby rests on his lap.

The photos were clicked at the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa on March 2.

"Baby Scotti sat in on her first PMO meeting this week at four weeks old," wrote Adam Scotti while sharing the photos. "Made easing back into work slightly easier for me!" he added.

The Instagram post has collected over 2,000 'likes' and a ton of appreciative comments, with many congratulating the new dad.

"Aww, congratulations. This picture will be historic. Running a country needs all its citizens' participation," wrote one person in the comments section. "What a shot for the ages," said another, while a third added: "This is so precious. So special."

Justin Trudeau had returned to power after in October last year, after his Liberal Party emerged the winners in Canada's elections, but lost their comfortable majority in the House of Common after a close race with the Tories.