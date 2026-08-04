WhatsApp Down? Thousands Report Problems Sending Photos, Videos And Stickers

Thousands of WhatsApp users around the world reported problems with the messaging platform after a widespread outage appeared to affect the sharing of photos, videos, stickers and other media files. Complaints began to surge on Monday, with users taking to social media and online outage-tracking platforms to report that multimedia content was failing to send. Many said text messages continued to work normally, but images, videos and stickers remained stuck with loading icons or repeated error messages.

Reports came from several countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Spain and Colombia. Users described similar issues, suggesting the disruption was not limited to a single region. Some said they could receive messages but were unable to send media, while others reported that stickers and GIFs had also stopped working.

One user wrote online, "Guess multimedia is affected," reflecting a common view among those experiencing the problem. Others said photos would appear in chats but fail to upload, eventually displaying a "retry" message.

Photo Credit: downdetector.in

Outage trackers recorded a rise in user complaints during the disruption. Previous WhatsApp outages have shown similar patterns, with users often facing difficulties sending messages, images and status updates when the service experiences technical issues.

At the time many of the reports were posted, WhatsApp had not publicly explained the cause of the issue. Users who attempted common troubleshooting steps, including restarting their devices, switching between mobile data and Wi-Fi, and reinstalling the app, said the problem persisted.

The outage highlighted how heavily millions of people rely on WhatsApp for everyday communication, particularly for sharing photos, videos and other multimedia content. Users were advised to wait for an official fix as the platform worked to restore normal service.