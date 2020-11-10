What Kamala Harris's Husband Posted After Her Historic Win

Kamala Harris with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Kamala Harris has scripted history as the first woman to become vice president of the United States. She will be the first Black woman and the first woman of Indian heritage to occupy the office, making her husband Doug Emhoff the first-ever "second gentleman" - and he couldn't be prouder.

Two days ago, shortly after US media called the 2020 election in favour of Democratic Joe Biden and his vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Mr Emhoff took to social media to congratulate his wife.

"So proud of you," he wrote while sharing a picture that shows them hugging.

Meanwhile, US Vice President-elect Ms Harris formally introduced her 12 million Instagram followers to her husband in a post shared a few hours ago. "Meet the love of my life, @DouglasEmhoff," she wrote.

Kamala Harris also shared a picture taken on the night she delivered her acceptance speech. The picture shows her dressed in a white suit, her husband by her side.

He had the sweetest response. Re-posting the photograph to Instagram stories, Mr Emhoff wrote: "Love you Madam Vice President-elect."

Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff married in 2014 - she for the first time, he for the second. They are both 56. When the two met on a blind date arranged by friends, it was "love at first sight," he later said,

Mr Emhoff, who was credited as a "secret weapon" on the campaign trail for his wife -- even earning his own following on social media -- is an accomplished lawyer specializing in media, sports and entertainment law.



Mr Emhoff marks another milestone: he would be the first Jew to be part of America's first or second families.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in New Jersey, he is said to have happy memories of Jewish summer camp, where he won athletic awards.