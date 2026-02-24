What Is Bedtime Stacking? Gen Z's Viral Trend Making The Bed An All-In-One Space For Self-Care

For Generation Z, bedside tables are no longer just for sleep essentials. The few items that used to sit there are no longer permanent fixtures. A new trend on TikTok, called "bedtime stacking," is gaining popularity, primarily among young women. Women gather items like journals, books, beauty products, snacks, and laptops to turn their beds into an all-in-one space for relaxation, productivity, and self-care, reported Newsweek.

This trend is rapidly spreading on TikTok, with young creators showcasing their beautifully arranged stacks to help them get more done without getting out of bed. A video by Swedish artist Linnea Pham, in which she gave a tour of her bedtime stack on January 23rd, garnered over 37,000 likes.

Pham explained, bedtime stacking means you go to bed early and decide to do as much as possible without getting up from that spot.

In her video, Pham, in a calm and soft voice, showed viewers her stack. It included hand cream and a neck massager for relaxation. A glass dish contained chips, which she called "bed snacking." Also included was a Filofax, a book, an open iPad with digital magazines and puzzle games, the TV remote, water, and other small comfort items.

This stack creates a cozy and thoughtful space-an organized ecosystem of hobbies and habits that facilitates long, mindful rest.

How Bedtime Stacking Works

Bedtime stacks typically include journals, laptops, beauty products, water bottles, books, snacks, and tech gadgets, all placed around the bed. This allows stackers to easily switch between hobbies and activities without getting up.

Pham described it as a more mindful version of another Gen Z habit.

This deliberate habit has led to this trend becoming increasingly popular, especially among young women.

Maximalism And The Self-Care Trend

Bedtime stacking is inspired by the concept of habit stacking, which encourages people to maintain routines by combining small, positive actions. Instead of separating reading, journaling, skincare, entertainment, and planning into separate times or leaving them altogether for the end of a long day, bedtime stacking combines them into a single ritual.

This trend also reflects Gen Z culture. It embraces maximalism and the"messy cool girl look, preferring a minimalist nightstand with cluttered books, notepads, and other small items. Furthermore, it reflects the pressure many young people feel to juggle everything at once, even when they're relaxing.