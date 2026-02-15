"Go Have Little Fun": Woman Advises Girls In Their 20s To Truly Live Their Life

Growing up looks different for every generation. While social media today is filled with calm routines and perfect mornings, one mother believes that women in their 20s should not forget to truly enjoy their youth, reported Newsweek.

A millennial mother's message to women in their 20s is spreading rapidly on social media. Chelsea Delgado shared her message via Instagram Reels, urging young millennials and Generation Z girls to repost and live life openly. Delgado, 33, said she was tired of seeing content online featuring matcha, Pilates, and clean girl routines.

In her video, she questioned them about what they were doing and encouraged them to live their lives freely. She also said it was time to be carefree now that they were parents themselves and were shouldering responsibilities, and asked them to make her proud.

The mother of three from Phoenix, Arizona, told Newsweek that the idea came to her after watching the Hulu drama series Tell Me Lies after putting her children to bed.

She said that watching the complex relationships and late-night chaos of college in the series didn't make her miss the negativity, but it did bring back memories of the carefree life of her 20s.

She said the show truly takes her back to the millennial college years and added that she feels like she lived multiple lives in her 20s, describing it as a time of self-discovery and living in the present.

Speaking about the generational difference, Delgado described her 20s as very social. She said that going out at night meant getting ready with friends, dancing late into the night, and falling asleep with the previous day's makeup on.

She said her skincare routine was limited to a simple face wash and added that today's 20-year-olds are adopting a routine similar to that of those in their 30s, doing skincare, following a set morning routine, going to Pilates, and staying home at night to watch a show or read a book. He also said that his 19-year-old sister also rarely goes out.