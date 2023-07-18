'What If Sholay Was Made In Hollywood?': This AI Video Will Surprise You

A scene from the film Sholay.

Sholay is the one feature film that has been considered the all-time favourite entertainer of the Hindi audience. Every scene, song, and action sequence in this movie has cemented a place in the hearts and minds of the audience.

This movie continues to stand out even today in every way. From 'Kitne aadmi the?' to 'Ghadi ghadi drama karta hai', the witty lines are carved in our memories.

The world of social media memes came much later after the release of the film, but still, this film tops the chart when it comes to making spoofs and memes about any Hindi film.

The movie Sholay is becoming more and more popular as a subject for reworking, especially in this age of social media's creative image producers and the gradual emergence of artificial intelligence.

Recently, an AI artist tried to create Sholay characters in a different format, replacing them with Hollywood actors, and it has become as popular as the original film memes.

"What If Sholay Was Made In Hollywood?" is the caption that Reddit user u/ShadyKaran used when posting this video.

The post was 95% upvoted on the Reddit platform.

Several users left interesting remarks in the comment section.

"Kevin Spacey plays psychopaths best. Baldev Singh, alias Thakur, was a straight-forward man. That is a miscast there; probably Gene Hackman would have suited, commented a user.

Debating whether Sholay was inspired by a Hollywood film, another user commented, "Sholay was loosely inspired by the Spaghetti westerns by Sergio Leone, mainly from For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. The main villain character Indio from FAFDM is almost similar to Gabbar; there is a laugh scene as well."