What If Christopher Nolan Directed 'Hera Pheri 3'? AI Images Leave Internet Stunned

Renowned director Christopher Nolan, who is awaiting the release of his biographical thriller film Oppenheimer, is known for his dark and intense thrillers. Meanwhile, the 'Hera Pheri' franchise has gone on to acquire cult status as one of Bollywood's finest comedies. Ever imagined what would happen if the two worlds came together?

An artist has employed artificial intelligence (AI) to envision what would the cast of the iconic movie look like if directed by Christopher Nolan.

The artist named Sahid wrote, ''Imagine if Christopher Nolan, renowned filmmaker, took charge of directing the highly anticipated third installment of the iconic film series, Hera Pheri, featuring its exceptional ensemble cast.''

The images generated by AI show the movie's actors Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Sharat Saxena, Johny Lever, Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Khanna, and Manoj Joshi dressed up in suits and having somber looks on their faces.

See the images here:

Internet users loved the stunning images and praised the artist's imagination. One user joked, ''Nolan will not be able to make such a masterpiece movie.''

Another wrote, ''This wouldn't be a comedy movie then.'' A third said, ''Caption would be like this: what if Nolan made Oppenheimer with hera pheri cast.''

A fourth added, ''Amazing bro.''

'Hera Pheri 3' has been creating a heavy buzz on the Internet ever since a picture from the sets of a promo shoot went viral. The sequel would take off right from the point where Phir Hera Pheri ended. However, it is not yet confirmed when the shooting for the film will start.

Meanwhile, the hugely anticipated film 'Oppenheimer' is set to be released on July 21. The movie is based on the scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project, which was an effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II. The movie stars Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh.