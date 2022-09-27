'What Goes Around, Comes Around': Anand Mahindra On How British Education Affected Colonised Countries

Mr Mahindra's tweet resonated with social media users

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares motivational videos and messages on social media. This time, Mahindra Group Chairman shared with his 9.7 million followers how British education has affected colonised countries. Mr Mahindra shared audio of a skit by Daliso Chaponda, a stand-up comedian living in England.

Along with the audio clip, Mr Mahindra wrote, "Flawless logic…. What goes around, comes around…" In the audio clip, Mr Chaponda who was educated in British-run schools in African countries such as Zambia, Somalia and Kenya mentioned that he has been taught English, French and Latin in his school. In contrast, local languages like Swahili and Somali were being ignored.

Flawless logic….What goes around, comes around… pic.twitter.com/ZL9inUiZSN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 27, 2022

He said, "My school thought there were more chances of me running into the ghost of Julius Caesar than a Maasai warrior in Africa."

He added, "And in history, we were learning about William 'the Conqueror', Henry XIII... we did not learn any African history at all. In hundreds of subtle ways, my schools told me my culture was shit and yours (the British) was awesome."

Mr Chaponda mentioned that he moved to England 10 years ago, he was asked why all these immigrants come here. To which he responded, "Well, you spent decades telling me it was the greatest place! Where did you think I was going to go?"

Mr Mahindra's tweet resonated with social media users. A tweet read, "True. In some way, this even applies in India with a distorted version of history being taught to us." Another user commented, "I'm worried that even our own spoken languages will vanish in a decade or two, since in Metros and big cities, the language spoken is English, parents in India speak with their children in English at home and train them in English only." "Same we are doing in India, we are teaching our next generation English and french instead of HINDI AND SANSKRIT."

Recently, Mr Mahindra shared a heartwarming story about a teacher who according to him achieved what all noble teachers aspire for.

Mr Mahindra retweeted a media report with the headline, "Bilaspur students left heartbroken after science teacher's transfer; take out rally". In the caption, he wrote that if this story is accurate, then this teacher "appears to have achieved what all noble teachers aspire for: not fame or fortune but the respect and devotion of their students".

The industrialist nominated the gentleman for "Teacher of the year". And he also stated that he is his "Monday Motivation".