What Exactly Is Tech Shame, And Why Does It Impact Generation Z?

When faced with a technical issue at work, an employee may experience tech shame.

Generation Z employees are comfortable with new technology, but they sometimes struggle with old computers and machines at work. This is a common problem that needs attention. While Gen Z grew up with advanced technology, it's important to understand that not all tech is the same. Tasks like using an old printer or fax machine, which were common in the past, can be confusing for them. This lack of knowledge can make them feel like they're not good enough. The workplace should help bridge this generation gap in tech to make everyone feel supported and included.

The Guardian reported that the tech company HP coined the phrase "tech shame", to define how overwhelmed young people felt using basic office tools. According to the study, one in five young office workers reported "feeling judged for having tech issues", which made them less likely to ask for help.

And in another survey, the employment firm LaSalle Agency found that almost half of the class of 2022 felt "underprepared" when it came to the technical skills relevant for entering the workforce.

What is Tech Shame?

Tech shaming is when people make others feel embarrassed or inadequate because they don't know how to use technology well. This can happen at home, work, or school and can come in various forms. Tech shaming can be harmful to a person's self-esteem, especially in a world where being tech-savvy is considered essential for success. It can also make people feel isolated and excluded.

Tech shame can impact people of all ages, but it can be particularly challenging for Gen Z employees. They often face added pressure because their colleagues assume they can effortlessly navigate all technology due to their upbringing. However, this isn't always true, as older technology can still pose difficulties for younger workers.

According to The Guardian, Gen Z workers tend to be well equipped to edit photos and videos all from their phones or use website builders like Squarespace and Wix. They grew up using apps to get work done and are used to the ease that comes with Apple operating systems. Their formative tech years were spent using software that exists to be user-friendly. But desktop computing is decidedly less intuitive. Things like files, folders, scanning, printing, and using external hardware are hallmarks of office life.



Are they familiar with the process of turning on a bulky computer monitor, considering many of them merely shut their personal laptops when they're finished? According to an IT professional on Reddit, the answer is often no. This IT worker has even gone to the extent of placing a sign over the power button on office computers.