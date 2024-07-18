Gen Z Employee's Out-Of-Office Video Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

The footage has amassed eight million views and two lakh likes on Instagram.

When employees are on vacation or are away from the office for a few days, they create an out-of-office autoresponder email message. This lets your contacts know how to access the information or services they require while you are away and explain why your response will be delayed. With changing times and workplace trends, the way of responding to and creating out-of-office messages is also evolving. Amid this, a Gen Z employee's out-of-office video has gone viral online.

The clip was shared by travel insurance company Butter Insurance. The footage shows a person clicking on a video shared by Joshua Kessel which shows a plane's wing with the airplane's call bell sound. Further, the man says in the clip, "If you are watching this, I am probably on a plane to Europe right now." The video then shows him sitting on a bench with an animation of a plane, making it appear that he is sitting on an airplane's seat. The Gen Z employee also shares his email id and answers questions related to returning to work. The now-viral video ends with the text "We'll be right back."

"Our Gen Z marketing guy set this as his out of office," read the text in the video. The caption of the post added, "I wish this was a joke but he's not even here to make this a video."

Since being shared, the footage has amassed eight million views and two lakh likes on Instagram.

A person said, "Out: email signatures. In: email videos."

"That has millenial sarcasm written all over it," said a user.

Another added, "Gen Z are not bothered to inform at first place. They just disappear lol"

"Bros sending the entire company a 22mb attachment," said a third person.

"At first I thought he was Jake Peralta from Brooklyn Nine Nine," commented a user.

"As a millennial, I confirm that this make me laugh... Definitely millennial's stuff," added another social media user.

An Instagram user said, "But how do I get the bravery... I love this."