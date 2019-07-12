What Colour Are These Circles? Mind-Boggling Optical Illusion Is Viral

The 'Confetti Illusion' will make you do a double take.

A mind-bending optical illusion recently shared on Twitter has gone viral - and it's making people question their own eyes. The 'Confetti' illusion was created by David Novick, a computer and information science engineer. It shows 12 circles with multi-coloured horizontal stripes.

Take a quick glance at the picture, and the circles will appear green, red and purple. Look a little more carefully, and you will realise that all the 12 circles are the same light brown colour.

"A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color," wrote Mr Novick while sharing the optical illusion on Twitter. He added that shrinking the image would result in an increase in the effect.

A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color (RGB 255,188,144). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/ro1zpVxLm2 — David Novick (@NovickProf) June 14, 2019

Confused? Don't believe your eyes? You're not alone. Here's how people reacted to the "mind-boggling" optical illusion:

I don't believe it until I make some masks in Photoshop! pic.twitter.com/y5cFdF9Wla — Wenzy (@ziyangwen) June 16, 2019

This is fantastic. I truly cannot believe my eyes. https://t.co/VlFLJn0rBR — Kate Elizabeth Kiss (@KateElizabethK1) June 15, 2019

And if you want to see how exactly the illusion works, one helpful Twitter user shared an animation too:

So why do the brown circles appear red, purple and green? According to SYFY.com, this is called the Munker-White illusion, because of which the way we perceive colours changes according to the colours around them.

This, meanwhile, is not the only optical illusion to have gone viral recently. A picture that appears to show a beach, but is actually something quite different, also had people scratching their heads.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.