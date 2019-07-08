Beach? Stormy Sky? No, This Viral Optical Illusion Pic Actually Shows...

A picture of a 'beach' has gone viral online. But that's not what it actually is.

A picture that has gone viral online is making everyone do a double take. At first glance, it looks like any other picture of a pretty beach on a stormy evening. Look a little closer, however, and you will realise that it shows something quite different.

The picture was shared online by a Twitter user who wrote: "If you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist," before going on to reveal what the picture actually shows.



The picture actually just shows a broken car door.

if you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist, But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/dCMC49PBQS — nayem (@nxyxm) July 2, 2019

Surprised? You're not alone. The truth about the picture left a lot of people amazed.

"I only see the beach, sea, stars, clouds lol. I've looked at this for ages and can't see a car gate," wrote one person in response to the video. "First few looks were definitely a beach & even after reading it was a car door, it took several looks before seeing it," said another.

A few cracked jokes:

I can see cat 🙀 pic.twitter.com/SShMP9L0JW — Memes only (@amesurati) July 6, 2019

I thought I saw beach, sands, sea. But after you say is a Car door, I zoom in and saw a Pikachu riding a surf board. #Pokemon — Aerial Ace Pidgeot (@leafbite) July 6, 2019

What do you think of the picture? Let us know using the comments section.

