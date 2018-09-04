What A Nightmare! Python Found In Woman's Toilet In Australia

The python was found in the toilet bowl and lurking around some pipes

"Always check before you sit down" - that's the advice a snake catcher has for everyone after he recently found a snake chilling in a woman's toilet in Cairns, Australia. A post shared on Facebook shows the pictures of the snake in the bathroom and they seem like most people's worst nightmares.

The pictures have been shared on Facebook by Cairns Snake Removals. "Every year in the dry season we get snakes in toilets. Along with laundries and bathrooms," says the post shared along with the pictures. The photos show the snake in the toilet bowl and lurking around some of the pipes.

Snake remover David Walton told 9Pickle that the python was about 1.2-metres-long.

"They'll grow to about two-and-a-half, three metres in length if they're lucky," he told 9Pickle. "They get as thick as a tennis ball fully grown in the wild."

According to Daily Mail the python was released in a creek.

The pictures have collected quite a few reactions on Facebook.

"Wow will be checking at night with a torch now," says one Facebook user. "This is why I'm paranoid... LOL," says another.

"This happened to me in Darwin (Daly River). I had been sitting for at least 20 minutes and couldn't flush the toilet. Not a good experience especially if you are petrified of snakes. Everyone was laughing, I wasn't. I was beside myself," says a commenter. "Peek before you pee," says another.