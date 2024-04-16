'What A Child': Recruiter's Rude Email After Candidate's Rejection Irks Internet

The post was shared on Reddit and went viral.

Appearing for an interview is stressing for some candidates who get worried about whether they will be selected or not. After getting selected, a few of them realise that the role they interviewed for might not be a good fit for them so they write back to the recruiter for considering them and inform them that they won't be able to take up the role. But one such rejection proved to be too much for a recruiter who sent back a rude reply to the candidate on email.

The incident happened in the US and a screenshot of the conversation was shared on Reddit by the person who turned down the role.

"It was lovely meeting you this afternoon! I appreciate you taking the time to talk with me. For the sake of not wasting your time, I'm just going to follow up now and let you know I don't think I'll be pursuing the position. I wish you the best of luck in finding a new candidate, and hope you have a great weekend!" the person told the recruiter.

But the response was shocking: "Hey LOL- I offered it to someone this afternoon after you left. I ended the interview with you early as you were not qualified and did not want to lead you on. So sorry! So you know, what I did is interview protocol to talk through a job with someone and ask them to go back and see if that is what they want to do. While interviewing others. It was obvious you were not right. I was just being nice. Wish you the best of luck finding your right fit in career!"

The person who shared the recruiter's email also said that she was constantly checking her phone and being incredibly unprofessional and rude.

The email response amused other users too on social media users and they praised the interviewee for being "reasonable and courteous".

"Yeah, why would she spend time and effort writing all these words when a simple "thank you for your email, good luck in the future" would be enough. This just screams insecurity. What a child," commented one user.

"Who is this loser, please name and shame the company that would keep staff this incompetent and thin skinned," said another.