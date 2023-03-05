'Welcome To The World': Bill Gates, Wife Melinda Welcome Grandchild

In December 2022, Jennifer Gates revealed that the couple was expecting a baby girl.

Jennifer Gates, the eldest child of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, welcomed her first child with husband Nayel Nassar yesterday. She took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

Ms Gates posted a picture of the couple cradling the newborn without revealing the baby's face. She wrote in the caption, "Sending love from our healthy little family."

The billionaire shared the same picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations Jenn and Nayel. I'm so proud."

Melinda French Gates, the new grandmother, also expressed her happiness. "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows," she commented below her daughter's post.

Bill and Melinda Gates' eldest daughter Jennifer tied the knot with Nayel Nassar in 2021 at her home in Westchester, New York. Nayel Nassar is an Egyptian equestrian.

In December 2022, Jennifer Gates revealed with a few pictures of a baby shower that they were expecting a baby girl. She wrote on Instagram, "Still on cloud nine after this baby shower. Thank you to all the people who have given me and baby girl so much love from near and far and @melindafrenchgates for hosting this incredible evening. Our hearts are all so full."

Reacting to the news, Bill Gates wrote in a blog that he "started looking at the world through a new lens recently-when my older daughter gave me the incredible news that I'll become a grandfather next year".

He added, "Simply typing that phrase, 'I'll become a grandfather next year,' makes me emotional. And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I'm more inspired than ever to help everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive."

