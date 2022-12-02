Old Video Of Bill Gates Dancing At Microsoft Windows Launch Party In 1995 Goes Viral

Many internet users were overjoyed to witness the historic moment.

An old video of billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates from the Microsoft Windows launch party in 1995 is causing quite a stir on the internet. The video shows the American philanthropist and business magnate dancing, singing and grooving on stage.

The video was shared by user Lost in History on Twitter. In the 23-second clip, Mr Gates can be seen enthusiastically grooving on stage with Former CEO of Microsoft Steve Ballmer at a Microsoft Windows launch party, which took place nearly three decades ago.

The video has been captioned as, "Microsoft Windows 1995 Launch Party." Since being shared, the video has amassed over six million views and over seven thousand likes. Many internet users were overjoyed to witness the historic moment.

A user said, "Wow! This is lovely."

"Dance like someone is going to be watching you in 30 years," commented one user.

"Bill, the typical 'nerd' guy!! That's how any launch should be like, a Celebration of the efforts of the company!!! Not some bland graphical solo presentation," said another person.

"Everytime I see this, I'm reminded of how much I love it," a fourth person added.

"D'awww I love blast from the past videos like this. the hairstyles, glasses and clothes are just great. :)" remarked another internet user.

Recently, the businessman was in the news as he reflected on some of the strange things he has done in his life. Mr Gates took to LinkedIn to share a post on World Toilet Day, observed on November 19. He admitted he's done some ''weird cr*p' in his life'' - from "drinking water from faecal sludge" to ''sharing a stage with human faeces."

He wrote, "I've done some weird crap over the years: I drank water from fecal sludge with Jimmy Fallon, shared the stage with a jar of human feces, and smelled pit latrine odor." However, all these acts were actually for a noble cause, as the post further revealed.

