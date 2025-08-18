Ex-Intel Engineer Varun Gupta Fined Rs 29 Lakh For Leaking Files To Microsoft

A former Intel engineer has been sentenced to two years of probation and fined $34,472, approximately Rs 29 lakh, for stealing and sharing confidential company information with Microsoft.

Varun Gupta, who holds an IIT degree and has worked for Intel for over a decade as a product marketing engineer, carried out this scheme to secure a role at Microsoft, according to Oregon Live.

He copied and shared thousands of files, including the one containing Intel's pricing strategy, internal presentations, and competitive analysis the tech giant used to run its business.

A PowerPoint presentation outlining Intel's pricing strategy for a big client was among the materials he took with him. These documents later helped Microsoft in negotiations with Intel.

According to Tom's Hardware, Mr Gupta left Intel in January 2020. In the days before his exit from chip manufacturer Santa Clara's headquarters, he spent considerable time transferring files containing trade secrets and sensitive business information.

Prosecutor William Narus sought an eight-month imprisonment for Gupta, arguing that he repeatedly accessed Intel's confidential files, court documents show.

"Gupta had purposefully and repetitively accessed secret documents," he told the court.

Defence lawyer David Angeli admitted the seriousness of Gupta's actions but urged the court to impose a lighter sentence.

He stated that Mr Gupta had already lost his chance to ever work in a major tech giant and had paid $40,000 (approx. Rs 33.4 lakh) as a civil settlement with Intel.

Intel first took legal action against Mr Gupta in February 2021, before a civil settlement was reached. However, criminal proceedings continued, and in December 2024, he was formally charged with keeping stolen trade secrets. In February 2025, he pleaded guilty, according to The Federal.

The techie expressed regret to the US government, Microsoft, and Intel for the resources used as a result of his "bad decision" in a statement to the court.

He left the software field to go to Europe with his family, where he is currently pursuing a degree in vineyard management in preparation for a career in the wine industry. He is currently working to rebuild his life in France.