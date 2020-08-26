Wedding Cake With Hilariously Unsuitable Message Leaves Internet Amused

A wedding cake fail has left social media users in splits (Representative Image)

When it comes to cake fails, this one... takes the cake. A wedding planner recently shared a hilarious picture of a wedding cake gone wrong on social media, and it quickly made its way to Reddit. The cake with its misspelled message has now left people in splits - and it is bound to make you laugh too.

The cake in question was intended for a wedding, but arrived with a hilariously inappropriate message. A picture of the sweet treat was shared on Facebook by a wedding planner who urged people to leave the job of baking to professionals. The planner revealed that her clients had ordered their cake from a local grocery store which evidently misheard the message they were supposed to write on it.

"This is why you hire professionals," the planner wrote. "My clients bought this from our local grocery store bakery... It's supposed to say 'Wiser Wedding'."

In reality, the white cake with elegant green lettering actually reads, "Why's There A Wedding?"

The image, which surfaced on Reddit a few days ago, has garnered a ton of amused reactions.

"I like this better," declared one Reddit user, while another said that the message seemed appropriate, given the pandemic. "In these Covid times it actually applies quite well. We just had to decline an invitation to a wedding as we don't want to spend 6 hrs or more in the same room with 100s of people. And most of them won't be wearing a mask. No thanks," the Reddit user wrote.

This is not the first wedding cake that has gone horribly wrong. Last year, a bride who ordered a peacock-themed wedding cake was left devastated when it arrived looking like a "lopsided turkey with leprosy."