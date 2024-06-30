''We Noticed...'': Blinkit's Sweet Message For Hospitalised Customer Wins Hearts

Several LinkedIn users appreciated the company's ''unexpected kindness''

Random acts of kindness and small gestures go a long way and can have a lasting impact on one's life. Recently, a customer shared a post about how Blinkit, an online grocery delivery platform, made his day with a sweet message. Notably, the customer named Prabhat Motwani ordered a few items from Zomato-owned Blinkit from a hospital. Upon noticing his location, Blinkit prioritised his order and also sent him and his family their warm wishes.

"Blinkit's small gesture just made my day. While ordering from the hospital, I saw this msg on Blinkit UI: 'We noticed your order is from a hospital. Sending you and your dear ones our warmest wishes. This is a very small thing they can ignore among thousands of customers, but this can lift up someone's mood which has been in hospital for the last few days. It's great to see companies go beyond transactions and show genuine care for their customers," Prabhat Motwani wrote in a post on LinkedIn and attached a screenshot of Blinkit's message.

Here's the post:

Several LinkedIn users appreciated the company's ''unexpected kindness'', while some shared similar experiences. One user said, ''A couple of weeks back, I was hospitalised and had ordered some stuff from Blinkit in the hospital. Due to the hospital security, the delivery person wasn't able to come to my room, but since we had spoken on call and he heard my voice, he knew I was in a bad condition. Finally, the delivery person was able to convince the security and made it to my room with one of the security. While leaving, he said some comforting words and made me teary. I always say it's the little things in life, and this was one!"

Another commented, "Indian companies are slowly but steadily moving into being more and more customer-centric. Zomato/Blinkit have never failed us in such initiatives and are raising the bar each day. Appreciate such kind gestures and hoping to see more companies to follow and append."

A third said, ''Sometimes small gestures make a good impression on users. Appreciate Blinkit for this needs of users.'' A fourth added, ''This small gesture and attention to detail make a significant difference and build customer trust. It sets them apart from the crowd and shows their genuine care.''