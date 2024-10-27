Watch: YouTuber Takes Chinese Woman To Lunch After She Calls Indian Food 'Dirty'

The exchange has charmed the internet, with viewers praising the YouTuber's gracious response.

An Indian YouTuber has won hearts online with his calm and composed response to a Chinese woman's criticism of Indian cuisine. In a viral video, 'Passenger Paramvir' engages in a lighthearted discussion with the woman, who expresses concerns about the hygiene of Indian street food after watching some online videos. The woman shares shocking clips on her phone, including one where a vendor uses his armpits to shape dough balls and another where a cook washes his hands directly over a cooking pan.

Though Paramvir laughs while watching the videos, he also reassures the Chinese woman that such unhygienic practices are exceptions rather than the norm in Indian street food culture. "Trust me, you won't see any of this on the streets. I don't know where they find these videos... If you go to a good hygienic place, you will love the food," he said.

The YouTuber then decides to show the Chinese woman the authentic side of Indian cuisine, to change her perspective. He invites her to a local restaurant, where they share a delicious meal of dal makhni, shahi paneer, and naan. As they savour the flavours, the woman's initial scepticism melts away and she exclaims "Yummy.''

''A Chinese woman shows an Indian vlogger dirty street food videos to make him feel embarrassed and feel disgusted for himself. Instead, the kind vlogger takes her to a good Indian restaurant, and treats her with amazing Indian cuisine in China,'' the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

A Chinese woman shows an Indian vlogger dirty street food videos to make him feel embarrassed and feel disgusted for himself.



— FedAmshaa (@FedAmsha) October 19, 2024

The exchange has charmed the internet, with viewers praising the YouTuber's gracious response. The video also highlights the power of respectful dialogue and cultural exchange, demonstrating that even differing opinions can be discussed with kindness and humour.

One user wrote, ''Laughed at videos she was showing, probably she was misinformed. Took her to the restaurant, made her taste Indian Food. Win-Win Situation.''

Another commented, 'India definitely needs better PR! It's unfortunate that some people judge the entire cuisine based on a few videos. Glad the YouTuber took the initiative to introduce her to authentic Indian food.''