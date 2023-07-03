Watch: YouTuber Proposes To Her Partner In Front Of Kedarnath Temple, Internet Divided

The video has divided the internet.

YouTuber Vishakha Fulsunge has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of her proposing to her boyfriend outside the Kedarnath temple. Dressed in a yellow saree, the YouTuber can be seen going down on one knee while holding a ring for her boyfriend. However, the video sparked a debate on the internet.

The video shot in front of the Kedarnath temple shows the man praying and moments later the woman gets on her knees and proposes to him with a ring. Stunned by her action, the man says 'Yes' and the couple shares a tight hug.

The caption of the video reads, "Today was the day which came true after so much of planning (matching clothes, ring size, travel plans) and thoughts (landsides,heavy rain, cold) . I have been planning this for months now, going down on my knees and asking him officially out at Kedarnath Temple which is at 11,750ft above sea level in the Himalayan mountains, this place for us is pure magic and means a lot to us.

The video has divided the internet. While some users didn't find anything wrong in the gesture, a large section of the internet found it disrespectful.

A section of people said that the sanctity of the Kedarnath temple was compromised due to such actions.

A user wrote, "One of the reasons why Smartphones should be Banned from All Leading Temples & Shrines. Just a Basic Phone within 20 KMs from the Main Temple, Eliminates Unnecessary Crowds. PS - I'm writing this from Kedarnath."

Another user wrote, "I do not find anything wrong in this video. Rather it's beautiful. Marriages do take place in temples across India. Absolutely fine if a couple takes marriage vows in the witness of Lord Shri Kedar himself. The couple in the video seems to be appropriately dressed as should be in temple premises. It is beautiful these days to see youth's trust in the Hindu Devi Devtas."

"Appreciate them for celebrating one of the biggest moments of their life under Mahadev's blessings. Aur ye Ring proposal moment hai guys, try to feel them," the third user wrote.

"Show some respect in religious places. People reach there with a lot of devotion & pain... people like you travel in helicopters wearing twinning clothes not knowing the pain and creating such drama just so that you get famous! Shameful," the fourth user wrote.

"Marriage proposal in front of Mahadev is not a bad thing. Mahadev will be so happy after watching this. Stop spreading hate," the fifth wrote.