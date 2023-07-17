Weeks After YouTuber Proposed To Her Partner, Use Of Mobile Phones Banned In Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath authorities have also asked pilgrims to dress modestly while visiting the temple.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), which manages the famous Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, has banned use of mobile phones inside the temple premises. The move comes after YouTuber Vishakha Fulsnunge shared a video of her proposing to her boyfriend just outside the Kedarnath temple. Authorities have put up boards at various places on the temple premises which read, 'Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is strictly prohibited inside the temple and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras'.

BKTC president Ajay Ajendra told news agency ANI that pilgrims have also been urged to dress modestly.

"Pilgrims to Kedarnath have been urged to dress modestly. In the past, some pilgrims had been caught filming and taking photos indecently inside the temple," Mr Ajendra said.

Authorities also said that legal action will be taken against pilgrims not following the orders.

Mr Ajendra also said that no complaints have been received from the Badrinath Dham yet, so a ban has not been imposed there. If authorities receive any complaint, warning boards will also be installed there.

Ms Fulsunge's video was posted on her social media handles last month. It showed a man praying and the YouTuber getting on her knees moments later to propose to him with a ring. Stunned by her action, the man said 'Yes' and the couple then shared a tight hug.

The video divided the internet. While some users didn't find anything wrong in the gesture, a large section of the internet found it disrespectful.

A section of people said that the sanctity of the Kedarnath temple was compromised due to such actions.