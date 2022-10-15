Watch: Young Virat Kohli Fangirl From Ladakh Leaves Internet Awestruck With Her Brilliant Batting Skills

Internet users lauded the schoolgirl for her attachment to the game.

A young girl from Ladakh attracted the limelight after a video of her brilliantly batting in her school surfaced on social media. The clip was shared on Twitter on Friday by the Directorate of School Education (DSE) in Ladakh. In the caption, the DSE identified the young girl as a class 6th student Maqsooma.

"My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar," tweeted the Directorate of School Education.

Watch the video below:

My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksarpic.twitter.com/2ULB4yAyBt — DSE, Ladakh (@dse_ladakh) October 14, 2022

The video opened to show the schoolgirl hitting thunderous shots and running in order to score runs on the board. At one moment, she was also seen hitting the ball out of the school ground.

Viral Video | King Cobra And Indian Grey Mongoose Get Into Massive Fight, Guess Who Won?

In the clip, Maqsooma revealed that she aspires to be like the Indian star batter Virat Kohli. She also stated that she wants to learn the 'helicopter shot' that was made famous by MS Dhoni.

"I have been playing since childhood. I am still learning how to play especially 'Helicopter Shot.' After taking the second run, we get tired and do not feel like running for another. My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and I want to be like him," she said.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the video has garnered more than 25,000 views and over 1,200 likes. In the comment section, internet users praised the schoolgirl and lauded her for her attachment to the game.

Viral Video | Tigress And Her Five Cubs Feast On Sumptuous Meal

"Woow what a shot! beautiful well done go ahead," wrote one user. "Super!! Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years," added another.

"All the best to Maqsooma. Hope she plays for India in future Insha Allah. And a meeting with her Idol @imVkohli to banta hai," committed a third. "Looks like India can hone many hidden young talents especially newly formed states like Ladakh and J&K," said fourth.