Watch: King Cobra And Indian Grey Mongoose Get Into Massive Fight, Guess Who Won?

The king cobra is the most venomous snake capable of killing humans in minutes while if you talk about a mongoose, it is a little mammal with short legs, yet it is a fierce snake combatant. You must have watched several videos of snakes and mongooses getting into a fight but not like this one. A video that has surfaced on social media shows a massive fight between a snake and a mongoose in mud water.

Shared by an Instagram page named Wind Animalia 7 days ago, the caption reads, "Mongoose vs Cobra." The video has been credited to a user named Fulchand.

The video depicts a king cobra involved in a fierce battle with an Indian grey mongoose. The snake appears to have infiltrated the area of the mongoose and is engaged in a fight with it. When the mongoose eventually gets the snake in its jaws, they can be seen battling each other and escaping each other's attacks. The cobra escapes, but the back-and-forth strikes continue.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2 lakh views and more than 13,000 likes. Instagram users have been taken aback watching this fight and have given amusing remarks in the post's comment area.

One user wrote, "Never before this have I looked at a cobra and thought it was slow! Wow! Mongoose is no joke."

"The cobra needs to learn to dive and hold his breath. Mongoose usually win these encounters," wrote another.

Some of the users also related it with a story named "Ricky Ticky Tavi."

The king cobra dreads the mongoose the most of any animal on the planet. The mongoose can withstand the lethal bite of the poisonous snake, and in 75 to 80 per cent of fights with cobras, the mongoose invariably wins. The Indian grey mongoose is famous for its love of battling and devouring venomous snakes like cobras.



